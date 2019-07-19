El Paso

Motorcyclist dies after construction zone crash in central El Paso

Victim identified as Jeffrey Carrasco, 32

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 02:45 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:35 AM MDT

Deadly motorcycle crash in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning in central El Paso, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 AM at 3900 Gateway Boulevard East.

Police said Jeffrey Carrasco had just left a bar and was riding his Harley Davidson through a construction zone. Police said he struck a construction barrel, causing him to lose control and hit a curb.

Carrasco was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital where authorities said he later died of his injuries.

Family members who arrived at the scene hours after the crash told ABC-7 that he was an avid motorcyclist and had been riding for 12 years. They also said Carrasco was a Marine veteran.

Police said that Carrasco was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious head injuries. Police also said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 37th traffic fatality of 2019 in El Paso, compared to 31 at the same time in 2018. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for