Motorcyclist dies after construction zone crash in central El Paso

Deadly motorcycle crash in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning in central El Paso, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 AM at 3900 Gateway Boulevard East.

Police said Jeffrey Carrasco had just left a bar and was riding his Harley Davidson through a construction zone. Police said he struck a construction barrel, causing him to lose control and hit a curb.

Carrasco was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital where authorities said he later died of his injuries.

Family members who arrived at the scene hours after the crash told ABC-7 that he was an avid motorcyclist and had been riding for 12 years. They also said Carrasco was a Marine veteran.

Police said that Carrasco was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious head injuries. Police also said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 37th traffic fatality of 2019 in El Paso, compared to 31 at the same time in 2018.