Power restored to 2,400 customers in San Elizario; two remain in the dark

El Paso Electric map shows outage area.

El Paso Electric map shows outage area.

EL PASO, Texas - Power was restored to more than 2,400 customers in San Elizario early Wednesday morning.

However, a spokesman for El Paso Electric says two customers will remain without power until a pole is completely replaced.

There is no estimate for how long that could take, a spokesman said it could take several hours.

The El Paso Electric outage map showed approximately 2,436 customers were in the dark along Socorro Road as of 12:06 a.m.

Power was restored around 1 a.m., according to an EPE spokesman.

A spokesman for the utility said they had received reports of a car crash in the area and downed poles and wires.

It was unknown if the car crash is related to power outage.