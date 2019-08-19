Power restored for 1,800 near Horizon City following late afternoon outage

HORIZON CITY, Texas - Electrical service was restored for more than 1,800 customers who suffered a power outage late Sunday afternoon near Horizon City.

An El Paso Electric outage map showed nearly 2,000 lost power around 4 p.m. north of Horizon Boulevard, near Interstate 10.

A check of the map around 7:30 p.m. showed the outage was over and power was back on for those impacted earlier.

The utility company did not provide any details as to what caused that outage.