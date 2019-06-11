More bodies found in El Paso waterways

El Paso, Texas - In the 2018 fiscal year the El Paso Sector Border Patrol stations reported four deaths at the border and 14 rescues.

In the past three days recovery and rescue crews from both sides of the border have retrieved five dead bodies from the canals and ditches plus saved four migrants in the Rio Grande.

Saturday a dead man was pulled from the irrigation ditch at Passmore and Alameda in Socorro, Texas.

Monday three men were pulled from the canal that runs along the Border Highway near Cedar Grove Elementary.

Another was found in the canal on Upper Valley near Scott road.

Roger Maier with the CBP Public Affairs Office said, "CBP has allocated 40% of their resources to the migrant surge in the Borderland. We are already stretched thin."