Missing El Paso man described as 'endangered' by police
EL PASO, Texas - Police were looking for a 61-year-old El Paso man they described as being "endangered" after he went missing over the weekend.
Roland Sanchez hasn't been seen since leaving 11112 Starboard Lane on Saturday morning, police said. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black pants, and white Addidas shoes.
No further description was given and police did not provide a photograph of him.
"Sanchez suffers from dementia and other illnesses leaving him unable to care for himself," authorities said in a statement.
Anyone spotting the man was asked by police to call 911.
