Military wives volunteer to fight child hunger

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 11:33 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 11:33 AM MDT

 

No child should go hungry.  That's why ABC-7 once again is holding a food drive with Albertsons and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.  One group of local moms from Fort Bliss is volunteering at EPFH, sorting and processing food to be delivered throughout the borderland.  It's their way to give back.

 

"As a child of a single mother (growing up) my mom didn't have money for everything but she used to take us to volunteer at food banks and without our knowledge, we were taking some of that food home that she couldn't afford herself," says Erica Camarena.

Her youngest son just started kindergarten, and with all of her children at school during the day, she decided to be productive.

 

"I just decided to come with the other mothers and donate as much time as possible while they're in school and just volunteer a few hours and not be sitting on my couch," Camarena says.  She adds that it's a great group to go with, and the women bond.

 

They may have a good time behind the scenes, but the mission is serious.  These women are veterans, moms, former teachers...all from different walks of life.  They say they may not have much money to give, but they do have time.

 

"Actions are more important than words to me.  I think it's imperative if you have the time to volunteer, you should so you can see what you and others are doing.  The only way to impact change is to be a part of the change," says Billie Culbertson.  "My husband grew up poor and there was a time they were homeless.  They lived under a bridge.   Hard times have no preference, no age range.  I can happen to anyone and everyone and if you haven't had anything happen to you you're very fortunate."

 

To fight childhood hunger in El Paso, donate at the cash register at any Albertsons store.

 

If you'd like to volunteer for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, click here.

 

