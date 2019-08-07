El Paso

Messages left at El Paso Walmart memorial asking Trump to do more

By:
  • Leah Asmelash and Brian Ries, CNN

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 11:10 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:27 PM MDT

Memorial continues to grow

EL PASO, Texas - Several messages have been left for President Donald Trump and his supporters at the El Paso Walmart memorial, following the fatal shooting on Saturday there that left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The messages are in both Spanish and English, but all are asking the president and his supporters to do more. The shootings have renewed a national debate about the causes of gun violence and calls for tighter restrictions.

"Mr. Trump: No more acts of racism acts of hate acts of terrorism," one reads in Spanish. "We are a 'Hispanic' country and the hate towards 'Mexicans' is not fair / We are three girls American citizens / Our parents are Mexican and we are afraid to go outside / We hope you read this message. God bless you."

The note finishes with, "El Paso Strong."

Many Latinos and immigrants across the country say they are living in fear in the shooting's wake.

Another message, written in broken English, reads, "Trump supporters, open your eyes if it was one of your love ones that was shoot and killed, so it would be OK. No!!! They all were human being."

"Mr. T," another begins. "Do not 'invade' our city. Instead, continue to play golf, crash weddings or go to 'Toledo Ohio.' -- a reference to Trump's blunder in referring to Dayton as Toledo and his proclivity for showing up to weddings at his private clubs.

Some messages draw connections between Trump's racist rhetoric and the El Paso shooting. The shooting was carried out by a white supremacist who expressed his racism in a four-page document that was posted on the internet just before the shooting.

In it, the shooter's language mirrors some of the rhetoric spread by Trump, Fox News and the Republican Party. Though he says the GOP itself is "also terrible," he warns of things like a "Hispanic invasion," similar to language also used by the president, though he says he held these views before Trump became President.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed suggestions that his rhetoric is responsible for the El Paso shooting. He called for unity during a prepared White House address in the wake of the two shootings but has since re-engaged in partisan fights.

