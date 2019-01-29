Meet the three candidates vying to replace Rep. Joe Pickett

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Jan. 29 marks the first time in nearly two decades that there will be an election to find someone to represent East El Paso in Austin.

Thousands of El Pasoans are getting ready to vote in a special election to choose who will replace Rep. Joe Pickett in the Texas State House of Representatives. 

Joe Pickett announced his sudden retirement from the state legislature in December, mere weeks after winning an uncontested election that would have sent him to the capital for his 13th term to represent District 79. Pickett was first elected in 1995.

Here's who's running:

Paso Community College board member Art Fierro are running as Democrats. 

The only Republican on the ballot is Hans Sassenfeld, a GOP officer.

All three candidates joined host Saul Saenz for Sunday night's ABC-7 Xtra.

Watch the full show in the video above. 

By the weekend, early voting brought out only a small number of voters. Only 2,705 people voted early in a district with 88,034 eligible voters. 

Polls open for the special election for District 79 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location. 


