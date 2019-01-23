El Paso

Meet Red T. Hawk, El Paso's newest mascot

Hawk serves as the airport's ambassador

By:

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 09:25 AM MST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 09:25 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas - The airport has an ambassador and mascot.

 

Officials with the city and the El Paso International Airport formally introduced Red T. Hawk to the community on Tuesday.

 

Mayor Dee Margo said in a news release that he was honored to introduce the mascot, which is a red-tailed hawk adorned in a bomber jacket.

 

"I wish her well in her new role and welcome her to El Paso," Margo added.

 

The city wants Red T. Hawk to serve as a role model for kids of all ages. Described as a former jet fighter pilot, the city said the mascot "embodies the virtues of strength, courage and honesty" and will be promoting the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) -- all vital to aviation.

 

"I am thrilled that our youth will have someone to capture their imaginations and spark an interest in the sciences and technology fields," said Monica Lombraña A.A.E., Managing Director of Aviation and International Bridges, in a news release to the media announcing the new mascot. "It is my hope that all children, especially young girls, can see themselves contributing to the aviation community later in life." 

 

The airport celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2018.

 

Read more about aviation's history in El Paso on the airport's website.


