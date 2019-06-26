El Paso

Medical waste facility again approved to open in El Paso's Lower Valley

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 04:36 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 05:56 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - For a second time, a state environmental official has approved a plan to operate a controversial medical waste treatment facility in El Paso's Lower Valley. The head of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality re-approved the application filed by MedCare Environmental Solutions, Inc., officials said Wednesday.

The company would process 100,000 pounds of medical waste per day at the facility it seeks to open at 9119 Billy The Kid Street, which is located near the intersection of North Loop and Zaragoza.

Opponents of the proposed waste operation now have until July 14 to petition the commission to overrule its executive director's decision. That's exactly what happened the first time approval was granted, with the commission voting in April to overturn the executive director's initial approval for  further review and reconsideration.

El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez, who represents Precinct 3 where the facility would be located, said he will once again oppose it.

"This company is seeking to import discarded organs and other body parts and tissue removed during surgery, human blood and blood products, contaminated syringes, used scalpels, as well as animal carcasses, body parts, and bedding of animals that have been infected with agents that may produce human infection from Arizona, New Mexico, and other parts of Texas," Perez said. "This is deeply concerning that this would be in an area that is densely populated with thousands of residents, seven schools, a nursing home, and five recreation areas such as city parks."

Perez maintains the vast majority of medical waste facilities in Texas are located in industrial areas, not residential ones — and for good reason. He believes El Paso shouldn't be an exception to this protocol.

The TCEQ is a 3-person board appointed by the governor, but currently it has a vacancy. That means both commissioners would have to agree to change the executive director's decision.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14