Medical waste facility again approved to open in El Paso's Lower Valley

The location for the proposed medical waste facility.

The location for the proposed medical waste facility.

EL PASO, Texas - For a second time, a state environmental official has approved a plan to operate a controversial medical waste treatment facility in El Paso's Lower Valley. The head of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality re-approved the application filed by MedCare Environmental Solutions, Inc., officials said Wednesday.

The company would process 100,000 pounds of medical waste per day at the facility it seeks to open at 9119 Billy The Kid Street, which is located near the intersection of North Loop and Zaragoza.

Opponents of the proposed waste operation now have until July 14 to petition the commission to overrule its executive director's decision. That's exactly what happened the first time approval was granted, with the commission voting in April to overturn the executive director's initial approval for further review and reconsideration.

El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez, who represents Precinct 3 where the facility would be located, said he will once again oppose it.

"This company is seeking to import discarded organs and other body parts and tissue removed during surgery, human blood and blood products, contaminated syringes, used scalpels, as well as animal carcasses, body parts, and bedding of animals that have been infected with agents that may produce human infection from Arizona, New Mexico, and other parts of Texas," Perez said. "This is deeply concerning that this would be in an area that is densely populated with thousands of residents, seven schools, a nursing home, and five recreation areas such as city parks."

Perez maintains the vast majority of medical waste facilities in Texas are located in industrial areas, not residential ones — and for good reason. He believes El Paso shouldn't be an exception to this protocol.

The TCEQ is a 3-person board appointed by the governor, but currently it has a vacancy. That means both commissioners would have to agree to change the executive director's decision.