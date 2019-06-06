McKee Foundation gives third $10,000 donation to TTUHSC's Southwest Brain Bank

Copyright 2019 CNN

EL PASO - For the third consecutive year, the El Paso-based Robert E. and Evelyn McKee Foundation has given a $10,000 donation to the Southwest Brain Bank at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

The Southwest Brain Bank is one of only ten in the country, researching close to 500 brains that once belonged to patients with mental illnesses. In 2017, ABC-7 toured the facility, getting an up-close look at the brains donated by families and preserved in formaldehyde.

Researchers study brain tissue hoping to develop new approaches to diagnosis and improve treatments for mental disorders.

The McKee Foundation has a history of philanthropy going back to 1952 and has donated more than $130,000 to TTUHSC El Paso.

Louis McKee is the only surviving child of Robert and Evelyn McKee's eight children. Louis McKee, 84, has been a trustee since 1958 and is now president of the McKee Foundation.