McDonald's Offering Free Bacon For One Hour Today

El Paso - Bacon lovers, today is your day.

McDonald's is giving away free bacon today from 4 to 5 p.m. with any purchase. Whether you purchase a sandwich or a sundae, McDonald's will give you a free side of thick cut, applewood smoked bacon.

The promotion is part of the introduction of three new items to McDonald's menu - cheesy bacon fries, the Big Mac Bacon Burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger.