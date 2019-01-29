El Paso

McDonald's Offering Free Bacon For One Hour Today

Offer Introduces New Menu Items

By:

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 07:31 AM MST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 07:31 AM MST

El Paso - Bacon lovers, today is your day.

McDonald's is giving away free bacon today from 4 to 5 p.m. with any purchase. Whether you purchase a sandwich or a sundae, McDonald's will give you a free side of thick cut, applewood smoked bacon.

The promotion is part of the introduction of three new items to McDonald's menu - cheesy bacon fries, the Big Mac Bacon Burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: January 29
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: January 29

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most