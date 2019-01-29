McDonald's Offering Free Bacon For One Hour Today
Offer Introduces New Menu Items
El Paso - Bacon lovers, today is your day.
McDonald's is giving away free bacon today from 4 to 5 p.m. with any purchase. Whether you purchase a sandwich or a sundae, McDonald's will give you a free side of thick cut, applewood smoked bacon.
The promotion is part of the introduction of three new items to McDonald's menu - cheesy bacon fries, the Big Mac Bacon Burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News Carsten Koall/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
News Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/njpPhoto
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Pets iStock/maximilian100
News Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN
Health Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/idrutu