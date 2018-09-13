Mayor presents Khalid with Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid honored with Key to the City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Mayor Dee Margo Friday presented R&B singer Khalid with the key to the City of El Paso.

"Forever from the 915," Margo said as he called Khalid to the stage during Margo's State of the City Address.

Khalid was greeted onstage by Margo and members of El Paso City Council.

The R&B sensation, who is about to release a new single named "Better," is scheduled to perform in El Paso this weekend.

After accepting his key to the city, Khalid told the crowd El Paso will always be his home, adding he always thinks about the Sun City and Americas High School when he performs.

On August 14, 2018, the Recording Industry Association of America certified Khalid's debut album "American Teen" with its platinum status for sales in excess of 1-million copies.

This week, organizers of the American Music Awards announced Khalid is nominated in four categories: Favorite New Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Album and Favorite Soul/R&B Song.