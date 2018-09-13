Mayor touts 'City of Champions' in State of City Address

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo

El Paso, TX - El Paso Mayor Dee Margo touted the City of El Paso as a "city of champions" during his second State of the City Address.

The event was held at the El Paso Convention Center and was organized by the El Paso Chamber of Commerce.

This year's speech came with star power. Margo invited R&B singer Khalid on stage to present him with the Key to the City of El Paso.

Margo said that much like Khalid, considered an up-and-comer in the music industry, El Paso is also showing signs of progress.

The mayor mentioned the city budget for 2019 increased to $30 million with the focus being on three items: Public safety, streets and quality of life projects.

In regards to the quality of life projects, Margo says the city is making progress, with three million dollars set to be invested in quality of life projects next fiscal year.

Some of those projects include the construction of water parks, improvements at the El Paso Zoo and improvements to the El Paso Airport.

During his address, Margo praised the work done by the Capital Improvement Department.

In Fiscal Year 2018, the mayor says the department completed 74 projects. Thirty-eight projects are expected to be completed in this fiscal year and the city will soon start work on 67 projects.

One of those projects is the revitalization of Cohen Stadium.

The multi-purpose center (MPC) was also a topic of discussion during Mayor Margo's speech. The MPC is one of the most talked about quality of life projects because of the controversy surrounding it.

Its construction is currently tied up in the courts because of the proposed location to build the center in the Duranguito neighborhood.

Mayor Margo saying the City's legal team deserves credit for the City's success in dealing with the legal challenges surrounding the MPC.

"We are making progress ladies and gentlemen," Margo said. "We are committed to building the MPC that was voted on and approved by the people of El Paso."