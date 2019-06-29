Mandatory water restrictions imposed in Horizon City due to water well failure
HORIZON CITY, Texas - A mechanical failure forced the shutdown of one of Horizon City's high-capacity water wells on Friday, triggering water restrictions for residents.
The Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District said in a statement that it "has other wells and is producing and distributing potable water, but is unable to adequately keep up with the current demand due to high usage driven by the summer temperatures."
As repair work on the out of service well continues, officials said they were imposing mandatory limits on water use effective immediately for all customers served by the district.
Details of those mandatory restrictions are as follows....
- Landscape watering days and times: Landscape watering is defined as listed below:
- Landscape watering will be allowed only one day a week as follows:
- All customers north of Horizon Boulevard with even addresses will be allowed to water on Saturdays before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
- All customers north of Horizon Boulevard with odd addresses will be allowed to water on Sundays before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
- All customers south of Horizon Boulevard with even addresses will be allowed to water on Tuesdays before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
- All customers south of Horizon Boulevard with odd addresses will be allowed to water on Wednesdays before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
- Plants that must be watered daily, must be watered from a container or a drip irrigation system - not a hose.
- Landscape watering will be allowed only one day a week as follows:
- Car washing is permitted only with a bucket or hand-held hose with a shut-off valve.
- Washing sidewalks, driveways, tennis courts, patios and other such surfaces is prohibited.
- Allowing water to run onto a sidewalk or street is forbidden.
- New bleeder lines for evaporative coolers can be no larger than 1 /8 inch in diameter.
- No new filling or refilling of pools. Topping off of existing pools will be allowed.
- All pools must be covered when not in use.
- No car washing will be allowed except at commercial centers.
- Customers will be asked to:
- Utilize water reuse where possible.
- Check for and fix leaks.
- Install aerators on faucets.
- Use less water for bath or reduce shower time.
- Wash only full loads of dishes and use water efficient settings if available.
- The use of water for construction purposes from designated fire hydrants with bulk meter contracts will be limited or discontinued once the customer is notified 24 hours in advance.
- Out of District Construction Meters will be limited or discontinued first.
- In-District Construction Meters will be limiter or discontinued thereafter.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Mario Tama/Getty Images
News Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images
Health iStock/LisaIson
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Entertainment Steve Finn/Getty Images
Entertainment I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Health iStock / KingWu
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Health iStock/.shock
News U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons
Family Ian Waldie/Getty Images
News Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Entertainment Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News The Warmbier Family via CNN
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
News Roger Kisby/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health iStock / diego_cervo