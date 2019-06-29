Mandatory water restrictions imposed in Horizon City due to water well failure

HORIZON CITY, Texas - A mechanical failure forced the shutdown of one of Horizon City's high-capacity water wells on Friday, triggering water restrictions for residents.

The Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District said in a statement that it "has other wells and is producing and distributing potable water, but is unable to adequately keep up with the current demand due to high usage driven by the summer temperatures."

As repair work on the out of service well continues, officials said they were imposing mandatory limits on water use effective immediately for all customers served by the district.

Details of those mandatory restrictions are as follows....