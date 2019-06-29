El Paso

Mandatory water restrictions imposed in Horizon City due to water well failure

By:
  • ABC-7

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 06:46 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:06 PM MDT

HORIZON CITY, Texas - A mechanical failure forced the shutdown of one of Horizon City's high-capacity water wells on Friday, triggering water restrictions for residents.

The Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District said in a statement that it "has other wells and is producing and distributing potable water, but is unable to adequately keep up with the current demand due to high usage driven by the summer temperatures."

As repair work on the out of service well continues, officials said they were imposing mandatory limits on water use effective immediately for all customers served by the district.

Details of those mandatory restrictions are as follows....

  1. Landscape watering days and times: Landscape  watering  is  defined as listed below:
    1. Landscape  watering  will  be  allowed  only  one  day  a  week  as  follows:
      1. All customers  north  of  Horizon  Boulevard  with  even  addresses  will  be allowed  to  water  on  Saturdays  before  10  a.m.  or  after  6  p.m.
      2. All  customers  north  of  Horizon  Boulevard  with  odd  addresses  will  be allowed  to  water  on  Sundays  before  10  a.m.  or  after  6  p.m.
      3.  All  customers  south  of  Horizon  Boulevard  with  even  addresses  will  be allowed  to  water  on  Tuesdays  before  10  a.m.  or  after  6  p.m.
      4. All  customers  south  of  Horizon  Boulevard  with  odd  addresses  will  be allowed  to  water  on  Wednesdays  before  10  a.m.  or  after  6  p.m.
    2. Plants  that  must  be  watered  daily,  must  be  watered  from  a  container  or  a  drip irrigation  system  -  not  a  hose.
  2. Car  washing  is  permitted  only  with  a  bucket  or  hand-held  hose  with  a  shut-off valve.
  3. Washing  sidewalks,  driveways,  tennis  courts,  patios  and  other  such  surfaces  is prohibited.
  4. Allowing  water  to  run  onto  a  sidewalk  or  street  is  forbidden.
  5. New  bleeder  lines  for  evaporative  coolers  can  be  no  larger  than  1 /8  inch  in diameter.
  6. No  new  filling  or  refilling  of pools.  Topping  off of existing  pools  will  be  allowed.
  7. All  pools  must  be  covered  when  not  in  use.
  8. No  car  washing  will  be  allowed  except  at  commercial  centers.
  9. Customers  will  be  asked  to:
    1. Utilize  water  reuse  where  possible.
    2. Check  for  and  fix  leaks.
    3. Install  aerators  on  faucets.
    4. Use  less  water  for  bath  or  reduce  shower  time.
    5. Wash  only  full  loads  of dishes  and  use  water  efficient  settings  if available.
  10. The use of water  for  construction  purposes  from  designated  fire  hydrants  with  bulk meter  contracts  will  be  limited  or discontinued  once  the  customer is  notified  24  hours in  advance.
    1. Out  of District  Construction  Meters  will  be  limited  or  discontinued  first.
    2. In-District  Construction  Meters  will  be  limiter  or  discontinued  thereafter.

