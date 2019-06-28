Man running across Interstate 10 in west El Paso struck by car, not seriously hurt

Man hit by car on I10

EL PASO, Texas - A man running across Interstate 10 in west El Paso was struck by a car Thursday night, but authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. on I-10 east at Schuster, and traffic was backed up along that stretch of freeway due to the incident.

Investigators did not provide any further details.