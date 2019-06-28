Man running across Interstate 10 in west El Paso struck by car, not seriously hurt
EL PASO, Texas - A man running across Interstate 10 in west El Paso was struck by a car Thursday night, but authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. on I-10 east at Schuster, and traffic was backed up along that stretch of freeway due to the incident.
Investigators did not provide any further details.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images
Health iStock/LisaIson
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Entertainment Steve Finn/Getty Images
Entertainment I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Health iStock / KingWu
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Health iStock/.shock
News U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons
Family Ian Waldie/Getty Images
News Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Entertainment Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News The Warmbier Family via CNN
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
News Roger Kisby/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Sean Gallup/Getty Images