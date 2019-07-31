Man killed in 2-car crash along I-10 near Tornillo
TORNILLO, Texas - A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a two-car crash along Interstate 10 in far east El Paso County.
Sheriff's deputies said a pickup truck rear-ended a car along I-10 eastbound near Tornillo; the pickup rolled over from the crash impact.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said, while another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A stretch of I-10 in El Paso and Hudspeth counties, between mile-markers 72 and 59 was closed until approximately 5 a.m as a result of the crash.
