Man killed in 2-car crash along I-10 near Tornillo

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a two-car crash along I-10 near Tornillo .

TORNILLO, Texas - A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a two-car crash along Interstate 10 in far east El Paso County.

Sheriff's deputies said a pickup truck rear-ended a car along I-10 eastbound near Tornillo; the pickup rolled over from the crash impact.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said, while another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A stretch of I-10 in El Paso and Hudspeth counties, between mile-markers 72 and 59 was closed until approximately 5 a.m as a result of the crash.