EPPD: 69-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old at El Paso pool
Crimes Against Children detectives arrested a 69-year-old Hector Armando Castillo on Wednesday for
Indecency with a Child.
On July 3, officers received a report that a 7-year-old victim was molested by a man at Pavo Real pool who offered to teach the victim to swim and made indecent contact with her, according to police.
Detectives say the suspect was found on Wednesday morning and arrested.
Castillo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Indecency With A Child under a $30,000 bond.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World Getty Images
Entertainment Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health Ferre' Dollar via CNN
News Michelle Cohan/CNN
El Paso Copyright 2019 CNN
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
News Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
News David McNew/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello
US & World TSA via CNN
News Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
News Copyright 2019 CNN
Economy Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Sports Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
US & World hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN
News iStock/(slobo)