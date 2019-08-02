EPPD: 69-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old at El Paso pool

69 year old arrested for indecency

Crimes Against Children detectives arrested a 69-year-old Hector Armando Castillo on Wednesday for

Indecency with a Child.

On July 3, officers received a report that a 7-year-old victim was molested by a man at Pavo Real pool who offered to teach the victim to swim and made indecent contact with her, according to police.

Detectives say the suspect was found on Wednesday morning and arrested.

Castillo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Indecency With A Child under a $30,000 bond.