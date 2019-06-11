Low visibility closes Trans Mountain Road
After a day of rain, thunder and some flooding across the Borderland, Trans Mountain Road has been closed in both directions, according to a Tweet from the El Paso Fire Department.
The closure is because of low visibility caused by fog.
There is no time frame on when the road will be reopened.
