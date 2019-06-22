El Paso

Locomotive announce signing of 11-year-old cancer patient

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 08:59 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:54 AM MDT

Locomotive Sign Cancer Patient

EL PASO, Texas - Last September, ABC-7 introduced you to Amber Berry,  an 11-year-old cancer patient at Providence Children's Hospital battling leukemia. 

ABC-7 spoke of Amber's strength and courage in her fight against cancer, and El Paso took notice, primarily the Locomotive FC.  

In anticipation of their match Saturday against Las Vegas, the Locomotive announced the signing of 11-year-old Amber Berry Friday at Southwest University Park. 

The team welcomed Amber and her family to the stadium Friday morning greeting her at the gate along with Amber's nurses and caretakers from Providence Children's hospital.

After presenting Amber with her own jersey, the Locos welcomed her into practice to meet with the team and talk about her courageous battle with cancer.  

From there, it was on to the much-anticipated press conference where Amber was met by general manager Andrew Forrest and she was introduced as the Locos newest member putting pen to paper on her new contract. 

Amber will be on the sidelines Saturday night, but as she gets set for the ultimate victory over cancer ABC-7 asked her what she's looking forward to most. 

"Just everything. Everything and all of it. It's just very overwhelming for me knowing that I'm going to be finished. That I'm going to be completely finished, don't need to worry about anything else. And get to have my life back," said Amber. 

Amber's fighting spirit and resiliency will be a welcome addition to the Locos roster.

She has already knocked out 54 rounds of cancer treatment, and has just one more remaining next month, before being cancer free. 

 


