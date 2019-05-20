El Paso

Local Doctor Creates Fund to Help Children With Mental Health Issues

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 05:21 PM MDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 05:21 PM MDT

ABC7 at 4 Interview with Dr Osvaldo Gaytan Founder El Paso Child Mental Health Fund

El Paso - A local doctor has created a fund to help parents of children with mental health issues. Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan is personally pledging $1000 a month for the next 20 years to the Marian Given El Paso Child Mental Health Fund.

The Marian Given Fund was established by Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan to support the El Paso Child Guidance Center in the provision of child and adolescent mental helth treatment to families with no means of paying for the therapy. The Center's primary purpose is to assess and treat children and their families who are experiencing emotional or behavioral issues. The Center also provides trainings, consultations, education and information to other community agencies, professionals and the general public.

Marian Zork Given was one of 18 founders of the Child Guidance Center in 1953. Mrs. Given worked at the Center as a counselor and therapist from 1972 to 1980, and served as Executive Director.

Dr. Gaytan states, "our families and children are our most precious resource. This fund will assure that this home grown agency not only survives, but prospers and grows, resulting in a healthier community for all of us. I established this fund as a concrete way for El Pasoans to express and support two of the greatest qualities of this region: that we are generous of spirit and that we take care of our own."

If you would like to give to the Marian Given Fund, click on this link.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


