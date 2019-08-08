El Paso

How to buy El Paso Strong shirts from businesses that are donating proceeds

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 12:48 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:40 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - "El Paso Strong' is the message making rounds on social media.

From murals...to t-shirts, the Borderland has rallied behind the hashtag.

Five local businesses and print are shops are selling a black shirt with the same message, paired with the star El Paso is so fondly known for.

They have pledged to donate all of the proceeds to the El Paso Community Foundation victim's fund or the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation victim's fund. 

Viva La Mocha, who created the design, says that as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, they had sold around 2,000 shirts. 

They posted a photo of the $40,000 check they wrote out to EPCF. 

 

 

Proper Printshop says they are estimating about 3,500 shirts sold already. They are donating $15 per $20 shirt and $5 per button or sticker to the El Paso Community Foundation.

They have not determined the total of their first donation amount.

Chuco Relic picked up the design from Viva La Mocha as well. They told ABC-7 on Tuesday that they had already sold about 2,500 shirts.

They are donating the proceeds to the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation victim's fund.

Dress Comfy says they pledged to print 200 shirts and have already fulfilled orders for 60, but that their phone rings constantly with more people looking for the memorial shirt.

"We as artists and t-shirt companies love our city and support each other," the print company told ABC-7. "Viva La Mocha made a great design, so I just wanted to help...they are completely swamped and honestly, it's beautiful."

ABC-7 has also reached out to JAYVA Print House for the number of shirts they have sold as well.

Here are the five stores, with phone numbers, websites and physical addresses (if they have one) that are selling the shirts and donating the proceeds.

Viva La Mocha

To visit their website, click here.

Phone number: 915-383-2842

Chuco Relic

To visit their website, click here.

Phone number: 915-226-3394

Address:  4935 N Mesa St #5 (79912) OR 3750 Gateway Blvd E Ste B (79905)

Proper Printshop

To visit their website, click here.

Phone number: 915-887-8351

Address: 800 Montana Ave (79902)

Dress Comfy

To visit their website, click here.

JAYVA Print House

To visit their website, click here.

Phone number: 915-303-5803

Address: 1331 Wyoming Ave (79902)

Renueva EP

Visit their Facebook page, here for more information.

 

 

 

