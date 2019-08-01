Leftist groups plan ten-day "resistance convergence" at border

EL PASO, Texas - A "border resistance convergence" planned for El Paso in September has drawn controversy online.

The ten-day event, published on borderresistance.com, is billed as 'training and direct action at the border' by organizers, and is written to help address what they call "US-funded genocide and local concentration camps" in El Paso. The event is set to span September first through the tenth and will be previewed by a tour with several events throughout the country.

Organizers wrote that they will provide housing for queer, trans, and people of color while asking white participants to help finance the trainings and housing.

The event drew quick backlash from conservative media who pushed it as part of Antifa, a controversial leftist group sometimes involved in violent protests.

While not taking the Antifa label directly on its planning website, the event has been promoted by self-described anarchist and anti-fascist page itsgoingsdown.org.

The planned event, which does not specify what specific actions will be taken, has also caught the attention of the city.

"We are aware of Antifa's announced visit to El Paso and we will continue to monitor plans for the event. The safety of all our residents and visitors is our top priority." wrote Mayor Dee Margo in a statement to ABC-7.

The El Paso Police Department also said they are monitoring the situation.