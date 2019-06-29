Last 27-hour El Paso west-side freeway closure happening this weekend

Weekend traffic alerts

EL PASO, Texas - This weekend will be the last 27-hour closure of Interstate 10 on El Paso's west side, but the Texas Dept. of Transportation wants to be clear — construction is not 100% completed.

The DOT says the major closures causing headaches for motorists will soon be out of the way as crews will be working on the sides of the roads and not on the freeway itself.

I-10 westbound at Executive Center will be shut down Sunday at 3 a.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.; make sure to find an alternate route such as Mesa, Paisano or Doniphan.

Another closure as part of the I-10 project will be Gateway north and south at Paisano, starting at Sunday at 7 p.m. and running until Monday at 6 a.m.