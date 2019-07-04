Kitchen fire causes damage at Taco Tote restaurant in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A small, smokey fire burned in the kitchen area of a Taco Tote restaurant on Thursday morning, but El Paso firefighters quickly knocked it down.
The fire happened at the Taco Tote location at 1000 Magruder Street near the Bassett Place Shopping Mall in central El Paso.
EPFD spokesman Enrique Aguilar said the incident was a stove fire and no injuries were reported.
