Tickets go on sale Wednesday for Khalid benefit concert on Sept. 1

Concert promotional poster from The Great Khalid Foundation.

EL PASO, Texas - Tickets will go on sale Wednesday for El Paso R&B star Khalid's benefit concert for victims of the El Paso mass shooting. The concert is set for Sept. 1 at the Don Haskins Center.

Tickets can be purchased starting Wednesday by clicking here.

Money raised from ticket sales will go directly to support the El Paso Shooting Victims' Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

“I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily," Khalid said in a news release. "I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me. Please come out and let’s heal together through music while raising money to help those who need it."