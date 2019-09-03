Khalid benefit concert raises $500,000 for El Paso mass shooting victims

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Khalid performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas.

EL PASO, Texas - R&B star Khalid's benefit concert for the victims of the August 3rd mass shooting raised $500,000, according to a tweet from Khalid on Monday.

Last night we raised $500,000 for the El Paso Community Foundation! ❤️

thank you so much for all of the support! pic.twitter.com/GDHgPsxqtB — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 2, 2019

The concert at the Don Haskins Center Sunday night included appearances by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, actor Matthew McConaughey and other artists.

Khalid says the money will go to the El Paso Community Foundation which has a fund set up to benefit the victims of the mass shooting at Walmart.