Suspected El Paso mass shooter booked on capital murder charges

CNN Video Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

CNN Video Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County jail records reveal the alleged mass shooter who killed 20 people and injured dozens has been booked on capital murder charges.

The records indicate he's being held at the El Paso County jail in downtown.

The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, is from Allen, Texas.

Authorities are investigating if the shooting left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured was a hate crime.

They are working to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online before the attack was written by the suspect. The gunman opened fire in a shopping area Saturday during the busy back-to-school season. He was arrested outside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

El Paso Police sergeant Robert Gomez said this shooting was "unprecedented for El Paso."