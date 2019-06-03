Investment company buys El Paso Electric

EL PASO, Texas - A company called Infrastructure Investments Fund has purchased El Paso Electric.

EPE tweeted the announcement just before 6 a.m.

MarketWatch says the deal is worth $4.3 billion, or $68.25 per share. The financial site is also reporting that EPE stocks shot up in anticipation of the deal.

The tweet includes a statement to customers, which says that, "this is a major step in EPE's ongoing commitment to providing safe, clean, affordable and reliable energy to you, our customers."

El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 that the deal will not impact jobs or rates in the Borderland, and that the utility will remain headquartered in El Paso.

IIF is expected to commit $21 million in customer credits over the next 36 months, as well as over $100 million in growth and economic development.

The company, IIF, is a J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. company.