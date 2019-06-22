Injunction lifted, clearing way for building demolition in El Paso's arena footprint

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Map shows the arena footprint portion of the downtown master planning area.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Map shows the arena footprint portion of the downtown master planning area.

EL PASO, Texas - An appeals court in Austin late Friday lifted an injunction that clears the way for the City of El Paso to begin demolishing buildings within the proposed downtown arena footprint.

"The city may attempt to demolish the buildings in the arena footprint tonight, even though 13 of them are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places," warned local historian Max Grossman, who had originally obtained the injunction from the Third Court of Appeals back in January.

Grossman has repeatedly sought to block the city from demolishing buildings in the Duranguito neighborhood in downtown's Union Plaza District, complaining that a state permit the city received was issued improperly.

The city wants to tear down buildings within the so-called footprint to build a new arena that leaders say would attract major sporting events and concerts. Voters previously approved a bond measure to fund the project, which Grossman also challenged unsuccessfully in court.

El Paso officials did not immediately comment on the appellate court decision or any demolition plans.