Infant death investigated, woman hospitalized
EPFD officials said woman was in serious condition
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police confirmed that the death of a 10-month-old child is being investigated, but officials do not suspect foul play.
The call first came in about an unresponsive infant on the 8000 block of North Loop in Lower Valley on Thursday shortly after 1 a.m.
Crimes Against Persons investigators were at the scene to investigate the death. The cause of the baby's death is not known at this time.
ABC-7 also confirmed with emergency officials that a woman was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
Police did not say what caused the woman's injuries.
More information to follow.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
US & World Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US & World Johannes Simon/Getty Images