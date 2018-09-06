Infant death investigated, woman hospitalized

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police confirmed that the death of a 10-month-old child is being investigated, but officials do not suspect foul play.

The call first came in about an unresponsive infant on the 8000 block of North Loop in Lower Valley on Thursday shortly after 1 a.m.

Crimes Against Persons investigators were at the scene to investigate the death. The cause of the baby's death is not known at this time.

ABC-7 also confirmed with emergency officials that a woman was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Police did not say what caused the woman's injuries.

More information to follow.