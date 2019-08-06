Illinois man travels the country bringing memorials for victims of shootings

Illinois Man Builds Memorials

EL PASO, Texas - The area behind Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall has become a place for people to cope. A makeshift memorial has continued to grow in the days since tragedy struck, after a gunman opened fire inside the store, killing 22 people and injuring several others.

Tears, hugs and prayers overflow into the streets.

"I just felt my heart heavy and I just needed to come pray a little bit, cry a little bit, pay my respects," says El Paso resident Armida Sagaribay.

Dozens coming to the memorial, bringing candles, flowers and hope.

"We all have families. We all shop at Walmart," said El Paso resident Jessica Flores, "I think, take away religion. Take away immigration. Take away politics. When do you stop being a human?"

Greg Zanis came all the way from Chicago. After hearing of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, he is hurting.

"I was driving when I heard that," he said. "It was before midnight when I heard that. I pulled over and the lady next to me said she heard that on the radio. I just feel like I got too much weight on my shoulders.”

It's a scene that isn't unfamiliar to Zanis. He drives himself to the sites of mass shootings all across the country, bringing with him handmade memorials to victims. His work has been seen at nearly every national tragedy since Columbine.

He gives back as a way to heal from his own tragedy: finding his father-in-law murdered.

"I just want the families to see that they can have, something beautiful, you know? You see I have a heart on there. That’s a piece of my heart and I’m leaving that here today.”

The memorials will ultimately go to the families of the victims who lost their lives. In the meantime, people are encouraged to stop by the memorial and leave messages of inspiration.