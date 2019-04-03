iFLY opens its doors to the public today

El Paso, Texas - After a structure fire in December nearly gutted the facility, iFLY continued their construction and made their deadline.

Opening their doors to the public to experience indoor skydiving.

A quick questionaire, weight check, and gear fitting gets you sent to the classroom. There you will learn hand signals that will help you communicate with your instructor during your ascent.

Your squad then proceeds to the wind tunnel. One at a time you fall into the howling gust that catches you before you hit the netting.

The first dive is about processing the feeling of going up and moving around the chamber.

On the second flight, fliers really take off. The instructor guides you into the upper levels of the large tube where the feeling is amazing.

For lighter people the wind speed is around 80 miles per hour. Heavier individuals will experience speeds of around 120 miles per hour.

When your flight is over the instructor guides the student out and then onto the flight deck.

All the time spent during the lesson and flying is logged into their database.

That way upon return its easy to pickup where the participant left off.

iFly hosts parties, supports STEM programs in their facility and also holds days for special need El Pasoans. Giving them the feeling of flight.

Flight Instructor Julian Pedregon raved about the pleasure of seeing the joy on people's face in his work saying, "You know all ages, to be able to produce that smile for everyone here, it's amazing. I love this job, its the best job I've ever had."