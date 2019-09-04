I-10 project to close westbound ramp to Juarez at week's end for 9 months

ABC7 at Four Jennifer Wright with TXDOT on I10 Connect Project

EL PASO, Texas - If you travel to Juarez for business or fun, how you get there will dramatically change beginning this Sunday.

The I-10 Connect project is building ramps over I-10 at the interchange with U.S. 54 (the Spaghetti Bowl) that will specifically direct traffic to Juarez. But the current ramps to Juarez will close in order to complete the project.

The first closure is the I-10 West off-ramp to Juarez. It will close this Sunday, September 8th at 9 p.m. and remain closed for 9 months.

Sunday night and Monday, traffic will detour via Paisano. After that, traffic will detour on northbound US 54 to the Pershing turnaround. The change is necessary so crews can set barriers on the first two days of the closure.

TXDOT recently launched text message alerts in English and Spanish for MAJOR closures. Click here to sign up.

The monthly meeting about the I-10 Connect project is being held tonight at 5:30pm at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in the Medical Education Building. The public is invited to attend.