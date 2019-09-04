El Paso

I-10 project to close westbound ramp to Juarez at week's end for 9 months

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 05:35 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:17 PM MDT

ABC7 at Four Jennifer Wright with TXDOT on I10 Connect Project

EL PASO, Texas - If you travel to Juarez for business or fun, how you get there will dramatically change beginning this Sunday.

The I-10 Connect project is building ramps over I-10 at the interchange with U.S. 54 (the Spaghetti Bowl) that will specifically direct traffic to Juarez. But the current ramps to Juarez will close in order to complete the project.

The first closure is the I-10 West off-ramp to Juarez. It will close this Sunday, September 8th at 9 p.m. and remain closed for 9 months.

Sunday night and Monday, traffic will detour via Paisano. After that, traffic will detour on northbound US 54 to the Pershing turnaround. The change is necessary so crews can set barriers on the first two days of the closure. 

TXDOT recently launched text message alerts in English and Spanish for MAJOR closures. Click here to sign up.

The monthly meeting about the I-10 Connect project is being held tonight at 5:30pm at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in the Medical Education Building. The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Weather
Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas

US & World
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

US & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer