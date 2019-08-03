Humane Society of El Paso postpones annual telethon

El Paso - Because of today's tragic shooting at the Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall, authorities with the Humane Society of El Paso have postponed this year's "Be a Star, Save a Life" Telethon.

The telethon will be rescheduled to next Saturday, August 10, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The Humane Society of El Paso sends its deepest condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the shooting.