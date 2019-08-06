El Paso

How to talk to your children about traumatic events

By:

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 08:58 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:22 PM MDT

Talking to teenage children about...

EL PASO, Texas - Students and staff with the Socorro Independent School District wore white Monday to honor the victims from Saturday's mass shooting.

The district also sent out a letter to parents with tips on how they could talk to their children after a traumatic event. 

The first tip encouraged parents to have an open conversation with their children to ensure that they get all the facts from them before they get incorrect information from children at school.

"They're gonna hear about it. What happened is so rare here in El Paso and everyone is in shock so they're going to go to school and somebody is going to talk about it and they're going to recieve that shock and you were not there to comfort them," said Lizet Lopez Longoria, a local Licensed Professional Counselor.

Letting a child know that you are interested in what they are feeling helps give them comfort and will make it easier for them to approach you with questions.

Different age groups cope with traumatic events differently.

Longoria encourages parents to have their younger children express their feelings through playing, art, writing or even through music. 

"Whatever they want to do because that's the language of children," said Longoria.

For teenagers, a healthy, safety touch is a simple way to assure them that you are there for them especially for teens who may not want to talk openly about their feelings.

"You just need to sit with them like when they were younger, and they had a scrape on their knee, and they just needed to look at you and have your touch to know everything is going to be ok. They need to have that reassurance. Sometimes it's just hugging them, sitting next to them and again encouraging them to write it out," said Longoria.

Limiting internet, television and other social media time is also encouraged for both age groups. Extra time spent watching the news can heighten a child's anxiety and fear.

"I think media time needs to be limited at this time especially for younger children. Find other activities outside like sport. For the older children of course they're going to be on their cell phones, and they're going to see what's happening in the media. We want to limit the time that they're on their phones, but we also want to talk to them about what they've seen, so we can help ease their fears and answer questions," said Tammi Mackeben, Director of School Counseling for SISD.

Parents also need to watch their children for signs of stress, fear or anxiety. Those symptoms could include a lack of sleep, difficulty concentrating or a change in appetite.

Although symptoms like those are normal for some people who are going through trauma, if a child continues to experience these symptoms after six weeks they are urged to seek professional help so their child can speak to a professional.

Longoria also urges parents to acknowledge the good in a bad situation.

"Something bad happened but also we need to let them know all the good things that happened. Like how the community came together and so many people are out there trying to help others. So load them up with the good. There was one bad person but look at how many more were good," said Longoria.

Here is a list of local resources for those needing counseling in the area:

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Project Vida

Emergence Health Network

Crisis Text line: Text: HOME to 741741

Mental Crisis Hotline: 1-877-541-7905

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30