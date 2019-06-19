How to register for STEAM Summer Camps
If you're still looking for ways to occupy young minds this summer, you're in luck.
The Success Through Technology Education Foundation is hosting a series of STEAM camps.
The camps are free and target kids ages 8 to 15.
Go to this website for more information and to register: https://sttefoundation.org/summer/
