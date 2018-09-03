How to keep your family safe during Labor Day celebrations
The El Paso Fire Department is reminding residents to keep the following safety tips in mind while celebrating Labor Day:
Grilling
- Use extreme caution when cooking on outdoor grills to prevent painful burn injuries and inhalation of smoke and gases.
- Never use gasoline in place of charcoal lighter fluid.
- Never reapply charcoal lighter fluid after the fire has started.
- Outdoor grills should never be used in confined spaces, such as inside homes, campers or tents, or any other area that is not properly ventilated.
Outdoor Activity
- Drink plenty of water and other fluids. Don't wait until you're thirsty to rehydrate.
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and carbonated drinks. These can lead to dehydration and increase the effects of heat illness.
- Wear light, loose-fitting clothes.
- Know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Animals need shade and water. Pets can dehydrate quickly, so make sure they have plenty of fresh, clean water.
Travel
- Wear your seatbelt.
- Never drive under the influence of any substance. Drive attentively and responsibly.
- Plan ahead and be patient. Lots of people travel during the Labor Day weekend.
- If you are in need of emergency assistance, dial 9-1-1 immediately.
