How to keep your family safe during Labor Day celebrations

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 05:31 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 05:31 AM MDT

The El Paso Fire Department is reminding residents to keep the following safety tips in mind while celebrating Labor Day:

Grilling

  •  Use extreme caution when cooking on outdoor grills to prevent painful burn injuries and inhalation of smoke and gases.
  • Never use gasoline in place of charcoal lighter fluid.
  • Never reapply charcoal lighter fluid after the fire has started.
  • Outdoor grills should never be used in confined spaces, such as inside homes, campers or tents, or any other area that is not properly ventilated.

Outdoor Activity

  • Drink plenty of water and other fluids. Don't wait until you're thirsty to rehydrate.
  • Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and carbonated drinks. These can lead to dehydration and increase the effects of heat illness.
  • Wear light, loose-fitting clothes.
  • Know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Animals need shade and water. Pets can dehydrate quickly, so make sure they have plenty of fresh, clean water.

Travel

  • Wear your seatbelt.
  • Never drive under the influence of any substance. Drive attentively and responsibly.
  • Plan ahead and be patient. Lots of people travel during the Labor Day weekend.
  • If you are in need of emergency assistance, dial 9-1-1 immediately.

