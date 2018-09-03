How to keep your family safe during Labor Day celebrations

iStock/alancrosthwaite 1894: Labor Day becomes an official U.S. holiday.

The El Paso Fire Department is reminding residents to keep the following safety tips in mind while celebrating Labor Day:

Grilling

Use extreme caution when cooking on outdoor grills to prevent painful burn injuries and inhalation of smoke and gases.

Never use gasoline in place of charcoal lighter fluid.

Never reapply charcoal lighter fluid after the fire has started.

Outdoor grills should never be used in confined spaces, such as inside homes, campers or tents, or any other area that is not properly ventilated.

Outdoor Activity

Drink plenty of water and other fluids. Don't wait until you're thirsty to rehydrate.

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and carbonated drinks. These can lead to dehydration and increase the effects of heat illness.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothes.

Know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Animals need shade and water. Pets can dehydrate quickly, so make sure they have plenty of fresh, clean water.

Travel