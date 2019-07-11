Hottest day of the year so far: El Paso hits 104, east EP at 108

El Pasoans vs the heat

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 issued a First Alert as triple-digit heat in the Texas and New Mexico borderland resulted in the hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday.

The extreme heat of the day had passed by 6 p.m., but not before afternoon high temperatures hit 104 degrees at El Paso International Airport and an even higher 108 degrees in east El Paso.

Atmospheric conditions during the heat also caused the creation of a so-called "sundog" over the skies of El Paso.

The Borderland wasn't the only area of the southwest to experience the heat. Phoenix, Arizona saw highs reach around 110 degrees Wednesday, and millions of people were under a heat advisory in states from Texas to Alabama.

The hot temperatures were hazardous for some people — with children, older people, those without air conditioning and outdoor workers particularly at risk. Medical experts warned of increased potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and said it was important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

City spray parks provided some relief from the hot El Paso sun and triple-digit temperatures for some.

The city says there's no need to sweat in hot weather, because there are eight spray parks located throughout the city - from eastside to westside, and central to northeast. The city also has a spray park especially for dogs at the Pavo Real off of Presa Street.

The spray parks remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 30. Click here for the complete list of locations and information.