Home catches fire in El Paso's Lower Valley on 4th
EL PASO, Texas - It took El Paso firefighters about a half-hour Thursday afternoon to put out a house fire in the Lower Valley.
The fire broke out at a home at 597 Rose Kennedy about 1:25 p.m., and it was under control by 2 p.m. with fire crews dousing remaining hot spots.
A fire commander said the cause of the fire was under investigation, however he didn't elaborate.
There was no immediate word on the extent of damage to the house, but no injuries were reported.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Sports Getty Images
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/kzenon
News Allsport/Getty Images
US & World Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Sports Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
US & World Karaleigh Roe via CNN
US & World Tim Boyle/Getty Images
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
Travel Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
News Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons
US & World Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images