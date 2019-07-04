Home catches fire in El Paso's Lower Valley on 4th

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Lower Vlley .

EL PASO, Texas - It took El Paso firefighters about a half-hour Thursday afternoon to put out a house fire in the Lower Valley.

The fire broke out at a home at 597 Rose Kennedy about 1:25 p.m., and it was under control by 2 p.m. with fire crews dousing remaining hot spots.

A fire commander said the cause of the fire was under investigation, however he didn't elaborate.

There was no immediate word on the extent of damage to the house, but no injuries were reported.