Hit-and-run victim dies at 13, family confirms

The teenager was struck near the intersection of Redd Road and Montoya Drive, according to the El Paso Police Department.

A 13-year-old victim of a hit-and-run Friday night has died, her uncle confirmed to ABC-7.

"You abandoned her," her uncle, Uriel Delgado, said online to the driver, who has not yet been apprehended. Delgado posted his desperate plea to El Paso on Facebook in the hopes of finding the driver.

According to police, the 13-year-old was struck after 4 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Montoya Drive and Redd Road. The driver of a dark colored or silver colored pickup truck struck the teen and fled, according to the department. Police say the driver is likely male.

"This video is for you, so you understand we are aware of the surrounding areas where we live," Delgado said on Facebook. "People are talking and they will find you. You will come forward."

Delgado confirmed to ABC-7 on Sunday morning his niece had died. He declined to release her name or photo on Sunday afternoon.

If you have any information, please call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

