Here are the known victims of the El Paso mass shooting

Victims of the shooting

EL PASO, Texas - Twenty people were killed and 26 injured in Saturday's mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

Here are the names of the known victims. (This will be updated as we confirm additional victims.)

Deceased

Leo Campos, 41, of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo & his wife, Maribel Campos

The Pharr-San Juan - Alamo Independent School District released a statement identifying Campos as one of Saturday's victims. Campos is listed as a member of the PSJA High School Class of 1996 Alum Leonardo Campos, Jr.

"We are sad to learn that one of our own was a victim of the El Paso shooting," said School Board President Jesse Zambrano. "Leo Campos was a great athlete and friend to many during his time at PSJA High. He was a goalie for the soccer team and a kicker for the football team. Leo was well liked and a role model to many athletes that looked up to him, including me. We ask for the entire PSJA community to join us in prayer. Rest in peace, hermano."

Leo Campos was also identified by the PSJA chapter of the American Federation of Teachers as one of their former students on Facebook.



Campos' sister-in-law also identified Campos as one of the victims, along with his wife, Maribel Campos. She provided ABC-7 with a photo of the couple.

She said, "they were kind-hearted people...always willing to take their shirt off their backs for anyone [who] needed the help.. they loved life, going to the casino [and] spending time with their grandbabies."

Leo was the stepfather of Maribel's four adult children. His sister-in-law says they are survived by four grandchildren as well.

David Johnson, 63

Family identifies 63-year-old David Johnson as one of the deceased victims. His niece, Mia Madera, tells ABC-7 that he was at Walmart with his wife Kathy and 9-year-old granddaughter Katie for back to school shopping.

Courtesy: Mia Madera, David Johnson's niece, 63-years-old

Courtesy: Mia Madera, David Johnson's niece, 63-years-old

Madera says Johnson died protecting his wife and granddaughter.

Courtesy: Mia Madera, David Johnson's niece, 63-years-old

Courtesy: Mia Madera, David Johnson's niece, 63-years-old

The family asks that he be remembered for his heroics. They say he was shot three times and those are bullets that could have furthered this tragedy in their family.

A statement from Patridge's nephew Dominic Patridge said:

"My uncle worked long hours during the week, so he made it a point to dedicate the weekends to his family. My aunt stated that while checking out they heard gun shots. My uncle Dave then directed her and my little cousin to get down and if anything happened to him; to run to Sams. The next thing she knew he was on the ground covered in blood. My aunt heard the shooter walk past her while playing dead and shielding my little cousin. When she felt clear of danger she looked up and found my uncle nonresponsive. She then grabbed his cell phone and ran toward Sams." He adds, "My uncle was the kindest and most giving individual I've ever known."

Javier Amir Rodriguez, of Horizon City

Rodriguez was set to start the tenth grade at Horizon High School. A school district official confirmed his death to ABC-7 on Sunday night.

Clint ISD released a statement Monday morning on Facebook acknowledging Javier's death.

"​​​​​​We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students, Javier Amir Rodriguez, who formerly attended Horizon HS. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his parents and family.

Clint ISD will have counselors available to support and comfort our students and staff."

Arturo Benavides, 60, of El Paso

Benavides was an Army veteran and "well-known Sun Metro Bus Driver," according to his niece Jacklin Luna, who confirmed his death to ABC-7.

"We hope to honor his life and that people remember him for the strong willed and loving person he was," she said of her uncle, who would've turned 61 in October.

Jordan Anchondo's sister, Leta Jamrowski, said that Anchondo was at the Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies. She likely was trying to shield her 2-month-old son and fell on him as she was shot, according to Jamrowski.

"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

Jordan, a mother of three, and Andre Anchondo had dropped off their 5-year old daughter at cheerleading practice before going to shop for school supplies on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso. They never returned.

Andre Anchono's sister, Deborah Anchondo, confirmed his death on Sunday afternoon to ABC-7.

Sara Esther Regalado, of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico

Adolfo Cerros Hernández of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Jorge Calvillo García of Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico

Elsa Mendoza de la Mora of Yepomera, Chihuahua, Mexico

Gloria Irma Márquez of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico

María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico

Ivan Filiberto Manzano of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico

Juan de Dios Velázquez Chairez of Zacatecas, Mexico

Mexican officials confirmed that seven of those killed were Mexican nationals; their names have been released and appear above.

Injured

Maribel Latin was participating in a fundraiser for her daughter's soccer team when she was shot and wounded by the gunman, she told ABC-7 in an interview from University Medical Center.

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia, of Salina, Kansas

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise money for their 5-year-old son's baseball team when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative says.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She says her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia's father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Cocoa says: "She was just crying ... I told her that our prayers are there and we're on our way."

The couple's son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot.

Mario de Alba Montes, 45, of Chihuahua, Mexico

The Facebook page of Mario De Alba, who was shot in the back in El Paso and is reported to be in intensive care, shows him as a devoted father to his 10-year-old daughter Erika, who was also injured according to Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

A Facebook post from a friend whose wife is with them in the hospital says: Mario is stable but in intensive care.

Erika de Alba Marisca, 10, of Chihuahua, Mexico

Ebrard said that Erika, who is Mario's daughter, was injured in the leg.

In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. On the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters.

Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez, 44, of Chihuahua, Mexico

Rodríguez was identified along with Erica and Mario by Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Rodríguez was injured in the chest and hand.

Ebrard also said two unidentified men and a woman from Torreón, Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were injured.