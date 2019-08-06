Help pours into El Paso from across state, nation

Fourlegged comfort

EL PASO, Texas - Help for El Paso is pouring in from across the state -- and the nation -- in all forms.

As emotional support dogs come to El Paso from San Antonio, therapy dogs wait at Del Sol Medical Center to meet with patients.

Duke is a regular visitor to Del Sol, but he'll be there more often.

"In the wake on this event we're going to be here everyday," Rodd Garcia, Duke's owner, told ABC-7. "Just so we can be here solely to console the victims and families of victims."

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Foundation's Rapid Response Team converged on El Paso from all parts of the country.

Al New has been here since Sunday.

"People right now are emotionally distraught," New said. "They've been traumatized, even if they were not at the Walmart. This is their community."

Pictures from the foundation's website showed the reverends at the Walmart on Sunday, praying with those in mourning.

"Well, you know there's nothing you can tell a loved one who just lost somebody they way they did here. So tragic, they never had the opportunity to say goodbye," New said. "But when you come along side of them, you just love on them and say: 'You know Jesus loves you. He'll carry you through this, he'll lift you up, and he'll walk with you in your lowest moments.' That's what we try to do just be a ministry presence."​​​​​​​

Meantime, in Austin, fellow Texans are rolling up their sleeves to donate blood.

The ABC affiliate in Austin, KVUE, reported that the 'We Are Blood' bank hosted a blood drive Monday morning in honor of both the Sun City and Dayton, Ohio shooting victims.

Blood bank officials said the increase of people stopping by the donation center since Sunday speaks to how closely Texans feel to each other, especially in a moment of tragedy.