2 new confirmed cases of West Nile in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two more cases of West Nile virus.

Officials said the two recent cases involve a woman in her early 30s and a man in his late 30s. Both live in the 79912 zip code in west El Paso.

"West Nile has become commonplace in our area, but we must not forget that the disease has the potential to become very serious, especially for those whose immune systems are compromised," lead epidemiologist Fernando Gonzalez stated in a news release. "With the increase in rain and the increase in the number of cases, we need to protect ourselves from mosquito bites more than ever."

The department recommends that the best way to avoid exposure to the disease is to practice the 'four Ds."

• DEET - Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

• DRESS - Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

• DUSK and DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with other diseases such as Zika can be active throughout the day; residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

• DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths.

Two women in their 70s have also contracted the disease, as well as a man in his early 50s.