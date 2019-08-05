U.S. & Texas flags lowered to half-staff in honor of El Paso shooting victims

Flags at half staff

EL PASO, Texas - President Trump is ordering flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings in less than a day that killed at least 29 people and injured dozens more.

A proclamation released by the White House on Sunday says the nation shares “in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks.”

The first attack Saturday at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 20 people. That was followed by another shooting in a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, which claimed nine lives.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott ordered Sunday that all flags in the state be lowered to half-staff in memory of the El Paso shooting victims and remain lowered through Thursday, Aug. 8. In a proclamation, the governor called the mass shooting a "heinous and senseless act of violence."

"The El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss," the governor said in a statement.