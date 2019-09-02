Khalid introduced by Beto O'Rourke at El Paso benefit concert

EL PASO, Texas - The Khalid benefit concert was held Sunday night, four weeks and a day after the attack that killed 22 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart here in El Paso.

The tickets were sold out within hours of going online. The proceeds from the ticket sales are going to be helping the El Paso Victims Fund.

Beto O'Rourke, former El Paso congressman and current Democratic presidential hopeful, took to the stage and introduced Khalid around 8 p.m.

According to people involved with the planning, the Sun Bowl was the initial choice for the concert, but there were technical difficulties that couldn't be handled in time for the concert so it was moved to the Don Haskins center at UTEP.