Gas leak capped after homes evacuated for hours in Lower Valley El Paso

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters at the scene of the gas leak.

EL PASO, Texas - A gas leak at a home in Lower Valley resulted in evacuations Monday evening of other nearby homes in the neighborhood, El Paso fire officials said.

It took about three hours before Texas Gas Service crews were able to cap the ruptured gas line at 7327 Cuba Drive.

A fire department spokesman said the evacuations were precautionary; it was not immediately known how many homes were impacted.

Digging equipment was reportedly being used by workers in the area where the gas line break occurred.