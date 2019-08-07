GALLERY: Messages of strength and solidarity shared across the Borderland and Texas
EL PASO, Texas - As the Borderland copes with the loss of 22 lives after Saturday's mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista, messages of strength and solidarity are popping up all over the city.
However, El Paso is not alone. Similar messages are being shown in Las Cruces and across Texas in cities like Odessa and Austin.
If you'd like to share a message you've seen, or created please go to kvia.com/share and submit your photo.
