GALLERY: Messages of strength and solidarity shared across the Borderland and Texas

EL PASO, Texas - As the Borderland copes with the loss of 22 lives after Saturday's mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista, messages of strength and solidarity are popping up all over the city.

However, El Paso is not alone. Similar messages are being shown in Las Cruces and across Texas in cities like Odessa and Austin.

29 Photos Dr. Kristopher Johnson, the Assistant Principal at Ricardo Estrada Middle School in Horizon, shared this photo with us of students posing with # ElPasoStrong signs. #ElPasoStrong Dr. Kristopher Johnson, the Assistant Principal at Ricardo Estrada Middle School in Horizon, shared this photo with us of students posing with #ElPasoStrong signs. [ + - ] Ruby Pena sent us this photo of a message posted in the Los Paseos community. [ + - ] Melony GSan shared this photo with us saying it comes all the way from Rapid City, South Dakota. [ + - ] Mark Wilkins is also sharing his #ElPasoStrong pride on his car. [ + - ] Edgar Herrera shared a second photo with us, showing the famous El Paso star and a TxDOT saign that says #ElPasoStrong. [ + - ] Zaide Cabezuela Passalacqua tells us that she felt pride on her way to work, seeing the TxDOT sign. [ + - ] Three of the El Paso Pizza Hut locations are sharing messages in and outside of their stores, here is Location 28300. [ + - ] Three of the El Paso Pizza Hut locations are sharing messages in and outside of their stores, here is Location 23642. [ + - ] Three of the El Paso Pizza Hut locations are sharing messages in and outside of their stores, here is Location 23636. [ + - ] Socorro High School sent us this photo, they are standing with Clint ISD's Horizon High after the loss of 15-year-old student Javier Rodriguez. [ + - ] Socorro High School sent us this photo, they are standing with Clint ISD's Horizon High after the loss of 15-year-old student Javier Rodriguez. Javier's photos can be seen in the back on the door. [ + - ] Americas High School shared these photos displaying an El Paso Strong banner behind a group of their students. [ + - ] Americas High School shared these photos displaying an El Paso Strong banner behind a group of their students. [ + - ] Priscilla Nevarez shared this photo of the message displayed at El Paso International Airport. [ + - ] Americas High School shared these photos displaying an El Paso Strong banner behind a group of their students. [ + - ] Americas High School shared these photos displaying an El Paso Strong banner behind a group of their students. [ + - ] Principal Jina Eskaengsri shared this photo of the message outside of Lujan-Chavez elementary school. [ + - ] Jennifer Silva shared this photo of the sticker she has added to her car. [ + - ] Yadira De La Cruz shared this photo of her students at Americas High. [ + - ] Principal Greg Hatch shared this photo of the message outside Benito Martinez Elementary. [ + - ] David Montes shared this photo with us. He has created a mural on the side of his home on the 10400 block of Leewood Drive. [ + - ] Edgar Herrera shared this photo with us, he is showcasing "El Paso Strong" on his car. [ + - ] Lisa Estrada-Batson shared this photo with us of the sign outside Col. John O. Ensor Middle School, the school is part of Socorro ISD. [ + - ] Irvin Faudoa shared this photo with us from the Doug Sahm Hill Summit in downtown Austin. [ + - ] Irvin Faudoa shared this photo with us from the Doug Sahm Hill Summit in downtown Austin, as residents surrounded the area with candles in solidarity with El Paso. [ + - ] Michael Huante captured this photo from popular El Paso's restaurant L&J Cafe. [ + - ] Jonathan Cremayer sent us this photo from Martin Tire company on East Amador in Las Cruces. [ + - ] Aydreanah shared this photo with us of #ElPasoStrong posted outside the British Ballet company. [ + - ] Kat Nunez shared this photo on Twitter, she said she drew this at her job at Good Life Nutrition in Odessa. [ + - ]

If you'd like to share a message you've seen, or created please go to kvia.com/share and submit your photo.