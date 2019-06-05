El Paso

Funding secured for San Felipe Park

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:52 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:52 AM MDT

Funding secured for San Felipe Park

El Paso, Texas - A much needed upgrade is coming to a long neglected area within the Fabens community in the form of a $400,000 grant, courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Local leaders hope that the planned upgrades help bring plenty of community traffic back to the 150 acre park.

The grant money will go towards the building of a new off-highway vehicle trail for residents to enjoy.

The TPWC announced the project as part of a larger statewide plan to fund 22 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects in parks across the state.

For San Felipe Park, the upgrades will include ten miles of five-foot-wide OHV trails, a youth rider’s mile trail, new ADA-compliant restrooms, picnic shelters, signage and fencing. 

“There is already a large ATV community here in El Paso," said Precinct 3 County Commissioner Vincent Perez. "They currently use Red Sands out by Montana Vista. Those lands are not a public park. People are essentially just trespassing as they use their recreational vehicles. We intend to create a safe place that has trails that might make it a little more exciting for people to use.”

San Felipe Park is located halfway between Cattleman’s Steakhouse and I-10, just north of Fabens.

 “There are a lot of parks in Texas that have things like mud pits and other things that vehicles can go through," said Commissioner Perez. "So the first phase would be hiring somebody who has expertise in this area to make sure it is designed properly and then as it is built over time, we intend to secure additional grant funds that it is done properly.”

According to Perez, budget changes are making these types of grants and funding from other outside sources increasingly important as a revenue source to get similar future projects off the ground.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

News
On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

US & World
Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

News
The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

News
On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

Health
10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

News
On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Travel
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

News
On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

Entertainment
21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs