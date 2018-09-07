Fourth case of West Nile virus diagnosed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso's Department of Public Health has confirmed a fourth case of West Nile virus.
Officials said in a news release Thursday that the patient is a male younger than 20 years of age living in Northeast El Paso.
The Department of Public Health said he has no underlying medical conditions.
Experts said the rainy and warm weather conditions create the perfect environment for mosquito breeding.
Everyone who spends time outdoors is advised to use repellent and wear long sleeves, pants and socks.
Property owners are urged to drain standing water where mosquitos breed.
Residents are asked to call 311 if they spot any ponding in their neighborhoods.
